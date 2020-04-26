Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Nesi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland M. Nesi MD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland M. Nesi MD Notice
NESI - Roland, M., MD died on April 22, 2020 due to complications from COVID 19, with his family at his side; he was 83. The eldest son of Francis & Roland Nesi. Roland was born in Bay Ridge Brooklyn and attended Poly Prep Country Day School. He graduated from Bethany College and received his medical degree from the University of Bologna. He completed his residency at Downstate University Hospital, followed by a fellowship in dermatology at the Veteran Hospital in Brooklyn. He was assigned to the Medical Corp. as a captain in the U.S. Army and after completing his three year tour of duty in Germany was discharged with the rank of Major. He returned to teach and work at the Veterans Hospital and continued to practice dermatology in private practice for 50 years. A true renaissance man, Roland was a gifted artist, spoke several languages and traveled throughout Europe & South America studying art and history. His works were exhibited at many shows here in the United States. He is survived by his wife Gloria, daughter Ann-Marie, his son Michael, his two brothers, Richard & Vincent, several grandchildren and six nephews, one niece. Rest in peace. nthfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -