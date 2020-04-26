|
|
NESI - Roland, M., MD died on April 22, 2020 due to complications from COVID 19, with his family at his side; he was 83. The eldest son of Francis & Roland Nesi. Roland was born in Bay Ridge Brooklyn and attended Poly Prep Country Day School. He graduated from Bethany College and received his medical degree from the University of Bologna. He completed his residency at Downstate University Hospital, followed by a fellowship in dermatology at the Veteran Hospital in Brooklyn. He was assigned to the Medical Corp. as a captain in the U.S. Army and after completing his three year tour of duty in Germany was discharged with the rank of Major. He returned to teach and work at the Veterans Hospital and continued to practice dermatology in private practice for 50 years. A true renaissance man, Roland was a gifted artist, spoke several languages and traveled throughout Europe & South America studying art and history. His works were exhibited at many shows here in the United States. He is survived by his wife Gloria, daughter Ann-Marie, his son Michael, his two brothers, Richard & Vincent, several grandchildren and six nephews, one niece. Rest in peace. nthfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020