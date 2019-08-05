Home

Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Roland Wittenberg Notice
WITTENBERG - Roland C.of Stony Brook, NY and formerly of Spring Hill, Florida and New Hyde Park, NY on August 2, 2019. Roland was a World War II Navy Veteran. He was a retired Electrical Engineer and Managing Editor at CMP Publications. He was also an Adjunct Professor at Hofstra University and SUNY Old Westbury. Beloved husband of the late Ann M. (nee Devine). Loving and devoted father of Ann (the late Joseph) Walsh, Patricia Lynn and Janice Greco. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth (Chris) Lambot and Douglas. Devoted great-grandfather of Olivia and Keira. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visitation Tuesday 2 -4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45AM at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, NY. Burial to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY
Published in Newsday on Aug. 5, 2019
