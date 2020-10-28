1/1
Ronald A. Schaller
SCHALLER - A. Ronald, of Hampton Bays, formerly of Commack passed away on October 24, 2020 at a spry 90 years of age. Retired foreman of Fairchild Aviation. Graduate of Farmingdale High school and Korean War Veteran. Reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 55 years, Patricia. Loving father of Lynn Dumala (Edward) and Gail Nielson (Robert). Adored grandfather of Jennifer, Kellie, Nicole, Alex and Morgan. Dear brother of George Schaller (Marie).Cherished friend of Jane Hafner. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Service Friday, 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment following at Washington Memorial Park, Mount Sinai.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
