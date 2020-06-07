Ronald Bencal
Bencal - Ronald, passed away 5-25-2020 in Delray Beach, FL. Born 2-5-1943 on Long Island. Preceded in death by parents Henry & Pauline. Father of Jennifer (Cosgrove) and stepson William Fleming. Brother of Robert, Kenneth, Barbara, and Susan. Grandfather of Stella and Mareena. Former husband of Joyce. Ron was an energetic man who loved his family, music, sports, fishing & horses. He will be remembered as a remarkable harness trainer with a lust for life.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.
