Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Burton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Burton Notice
BURTON - Ronald, 80, passed away Thursday April 16th from COVID-19 related complica-tions. Beloved husband of 52 years to Margaret and father to Debbie (deceased), Stacie and Ron Jr. (Mary). Grandfather to Brendon, Andrew, Matthew, Jonathan, Samuel and Lilly and great-grandfather to Jade. Survived by brother Kenneth and nephew Neil. Long-time resident of Long Island, grew up in Bay Shore (graduated 1958) and lived in Islip Township until his passing. He served his country in the Navy from 1958-1962. Worked for and retired from NYNEX for over 25 years. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services will be private with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -