BURTON - Ronald, 80, passed away Thursday April 16th from COVID-19 related complica-tions. Beloved husband of 52 years to Margaret and father to Debbie (deceased), Stacie and Ron Jr. (Mary). Grandfather to Brendon, Andrew, Matthew, Jonathan, Samuel and Lilly and great-grandfather to Jade. Survived by brother Kenneth and nephew Neil. Long-time resident of Long Island, grew up in Bay Shore (graduated 1958) and lived in Islip Township until his passing. He served his country in the Navy from 1958-1962. Worked for and retired from NYNEX for over 25 years. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services will be private with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020