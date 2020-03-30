|
MARTIN - Ronald Carson, 87, died March 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV after an illness. There will be a small service for immediate family and interment at the Southern Nevada Veter-an's Cemetery. Ron was born September 25, 1932 in New York City, NY to Carson and Mildred Martin. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean era and finished a reserve career, retiring with the United States Air Force. He married Barbara Jean (Grosso) Martin, September 17, 1960 in Hicksville, NY. They raised 3 sons in their long-time Hicks-ville residence. He worked for 30+ years with Northrop Grumman, helping design aircraft and other projects important to defense and civilian use. His family paid this tribute to him, 'Having lost his own father as a child to World War II, it has been truly special how Dad was able to raise his own family so successfully without the typical roadmap to guide him-he did great.' He is survived by his wife and 3 sons, Chris-topher, Robert and Kevin as well as his 7 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2020