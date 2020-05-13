Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Service
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Northport Rural Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Condron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Condron


5/13/2020 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Condron Notice
CONDRON - Ronald W., on May 10, 2020, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of 60 years to Nancy J. Loving father of Nancy L. Breidenbach (Robert), Ronald E. (Patricia), William R. (Nancy), & James S. Cherished grandfather of 11. Beloved brother of the late Robert. Many loving nieces & nephews. Ron spent most of his working life as an administrator at Rosemary Kennedy Center, devoting his life to children with special needs, "God's Children". In retirement Ronald loved his Mattituck home and spending time with his loving family. Interment will take place at Northport Rural Cemetery privately. A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." (NolanFH.com)
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -