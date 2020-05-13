|
CONDRON - Ronald W., on May 10, 2020, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of 60 years to Nancy J. Loving father of Nancy L. Breidenbach (Robert), Ronald E. (Patricia), William R. (Nancy), & James S. Cherished grandfather of 11. Beloved brother of the late Robert. Many loving nieces & nephews. Ron spent most of his working life as an administrator at Rosemary Kennedy Center, devoting his life to children with special needs, "God's Children". In retirement Ronald loved his Mattituck home and spending time with his loving family. Interment will take place at Northport Rural Cemetery privately. A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." (NolanFH.com)
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020