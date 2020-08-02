Ronald Cordes

CORDES- Ronald L., 90, of Huntington, passed away on July 28, 2020. Beloved father of Tammy (Cliff) George, John (Maria), Michael (Patti), Karen (Kenny) McElroy and James. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Jessica, Jake, Ashley, Brittney, Lilli, James, Meghan and Steven. Visitation Monday from 4-8 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service Monday 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, www.littleshelter.org
- in Ronald's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com