SULLIVAN - Ronald Craig MD, of Islip, NY on October 17, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Nancy. Loving father of Amy, Craig (Christy Crawford), Timothy (Patty Rockensies), and Megan (Chetan Sati). Cherished grandfather of eight. Devoted brother of Francis (June). Dr. Sullivan practiced medicine in the community for nearly fifty years and served as Lt Commander and Medical Director of the American Research Station at the Geographic South Pole (1967-68). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 24 at 11am at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Craig, the family suggests Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, One Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724. The laboratory is currently doing advanced research on Parkinson's Disease. The family would like to acknowledge the care and efforts of Hospice Care Network at this time. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com