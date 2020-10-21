1/
Ronald Craig Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SULLIVAN - Ronald Craig MD, of Islip, NY on October 17, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Nancy. Loving father of Amy, Craig (Christy Crawford), Timothy (Patty Rockensies), and Megan (Chetan Sati). Cherished grandfather of eight. Devoted brother of Francis (June). Dr. Sullivan practiced medicine in the community for nearly fifty years and served as Lt Commander and Medical Director of the American Research Station at the Geographic South Pole (1967-68). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 24 at 11am at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Craig, the family suggests Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, One Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724. The laboratory is currently doing advanced research on Parkinson's Disease. The family would like to acknowledge the care and efforts of Hospice Care Network at this time. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved