GRANT - Ronald F. was born on February 23, 1939 in Connersville, IN and passed away September 25, 2020 in Great Neck, NY. Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy, his daughter Lisa, son-in-law William and granddaughter Lauren along with many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. He was pre- deceased in death by sisters Mary and Marge and brothers Bernard and Edward. Ron worked for more than 40 years as an accountant in NYC and Long Island. His passion was family, travel, and cooking. He proudly served his country in the United States Army earning a medal for Sharpshooter (Rifle M-1) and many Letters of Commendation. A Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, September 30 at 10:00 am at St. Aloysius Church, Great Neck.







