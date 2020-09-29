1/1
Ronald F. Grant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRANT - Ronald F. was born on February 23, 1939 in Connersville, IN and passed away September 25, 2020 in Great Neck, NY. Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy, his daughter Lisa, son-in-law William and granddaughter Lauren along with many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. He was pre- deceased in death by sisters Mary and Marge and brothers Bernard and Edward. Ron worked for more than 40 years as an accountant in NYC and Long Island. His passion was family, travel, and cooking. He proudly served his country in the United States Army earning a medal for Sharpshooter (Rifle M-1) and many Letters of Commendation. A Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, September 30 at 10:00 am at St. Aloysius Church, Great Neck.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved