LaFROSCIA - Ronald G., age 87, of Ridge, NY passed on November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann. Loving fiance' of Edna Vega. Adored father of Patricia Ann Raybould, Christine (Richard) Landers and Laurette Jean (William) Leonard. Cherished Grampy of Richard, Brian (Amanda), Jeana (Steve), Colleen, Kelly (Nick), Terri (Steve), Shannon (Matt) and Caroline. Special Great Grampy of Madison. The family will be receiving friends at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Tuesday 2-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass 10 AM, Wednesday at St. Mark's RC Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019