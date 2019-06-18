SALVO - Ronald G. of Massapequa on June 15, 2019. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.Attended Catholic school and graduated from Pratt Institute in 1964 with a degree in graphic design. Worked at MEA Associates for 24 years as a graphic designer and at the North Shore-LIH Health System as Art Director. An avid painter, piano player, craftsman, sports-car and Sinatra enthusiast, Ronald lived with his family in Massapequa after marrying his wife Sylvia in 1966. After retiring, Ronald enjoyed creating beautiful paintings, many of which depict historical scenes all over Long Island. Ronald is survived by his wife and best friend of 53 years Sylvia Jean Salvo, his sons Thomas(Christine)and Christopher(Amanda), grandchildren Michael, Emily, Kaleigh and James, and proudly proclaimed that through it all, he did it "his way" The family will receive friends Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9pm at The Mc Court & Trudden Funeral Home. 385 Main Street Farmingdale, NY 11735. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45 am Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . www.mccourtandtrudden.org Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary