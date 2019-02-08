Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption R.C. Church
FLEURY - Ronald J. of Lindenhurst, NY on February 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband and best friend of Donna. Loving father of Christopher, Nicholas, and Raymond. Cherished son of Margaret and the late Ronald, Sr. Ronald was a proud member of the Lynbrook Police Department. He was a friend to all and will be missed. Reposing Saturday and Sunday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (110), Amityville, NY. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 11:00am at Our Lady of the Assumption R.C. Church. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2019
