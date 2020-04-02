|
|
SCALONE - Ronald J. (Ronnie) of Woodstock GA, formerly of Port Jefferson Station, NY. Passed March 17, 2020 after a long illness. He was the son of Rocco and Mildred Scalone, of Jamaica Estates, NY. Loving father of Galen, Carla Sciara, and Rocco Scalone. Beloved brother of Victor Scalone and the late Carolyn A. Widmer, cherished grandfather of Anastazia, Alexandra Scalone, Chandler and Phalina Sciara. Adored uncle of Rhett Widmer, Georgiana Powers, Nick Scalone and Tara Ginsberg. Ron was an aeronautical engineer for Grumman and a multitude of defense industry leaders. He was a member of the Air National Guard and worked on the Grumman F-14 as well as Fairchild Republic A-10 amongst many other military air crafts. Ron was an avid fisherman who found great joy throughout his life living the boat and beach life on the shores of the Long Island Sound with his family and many beloved dogs. Ron had a devout passion for the water, nature and especially his dogs, leaving a legacy of love and respect for all God's creatures. He shared with his family a deep gratitude to live in this great nation that his forefathers fought hard for. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date where we will celebrate his life.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2020