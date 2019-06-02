BIAMONTE - Deacon Ronald L. Biamonte, 72, of Windsor, CT and formerly of Valley Stream, NY, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. Born in Far Rockaway, NY on February 23, 1947, son of the late Albert and Mary (Ciampi) Biamonte, he was raised in Valley Stream, Long Island, NY and attended Holy Name of Mary School and was a graduate of Archbishop Molloy High School, Class of 1965. After high school, Ron continued his education at Lehigh University where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1969. His analytical skills led him to a graduate program at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he received his Masters Degree in Actuarial Science in 1971. Ron started his career with Penn Mutual in Philadelphia, PA where he worked as an actuary for 12 years. In 1983, he took a position with Phoenix Mutual Insurance where he worked for 27 years until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and the Society of Actuaries throughout his career. Committed to lifelong learning, to his faith, and to giving back to others, Ron later returned to school at the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford where he received a Master's Degree in Counseling in 2004. A devout Catholic throughout his life, Ron followed the call to serve the Church and in 1993 was ordained to the Diaconate in the Archdiocese of Hartford. He leaves a brother, Robert L. Biamonte of Long Beach, NY; a sister-in-law, Susan Biamonte of Allentown, PA; a nephew, Peter Biamonte and his wife Kristina of Wantagh, NY; and a great-nephew and great-niece, Luka and Ella Biamonte. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother, Richard L. Biamonte. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated by The Most Rev. Juan Betancourt on Monday, June 3, 2019, 11 a.m., at Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks, CT. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 4-8 p.m., at The Moore Funeral Home, 54 West Jamaica Ave., Valley Stream, NY. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, June 5, 9 a.m., at The Moore Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 10 a.m., at the Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY. Memorial donations may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096, St. Damien of Molokai Parish, 379 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095, or to the Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107. For online condolences please visit. www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary