LEONARD - Ronald L., 84, of Niskayuna, peacefully passed away while surrounded by his family on April 1. Ron was one of seven children born to the late Edward F. and Louise (Thiel) Leonard on September 10, 1934. He graduated from New York University School of Commerce and attended New York University School and American Institute of Banking. Ron worked in the banking industry for over 30 years for Chase Manhattan, Security National and Chemical banks. In the 60's Ron picked up a Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem album and a love not only of their music but of his Irish heritage was born. Later he went from fan to friend and had a long-lasting relationship with them, which prompted him to write the acclaimed book "The Merry Hearted Boys." He was also the author of two other books about his granddaughter, "Caroline, Caroline, What are You Thinking," and "The World of Caroline." Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Margaret Leonard, his child-ren Elise Leonard, Christine Cook (Irving), Erica Amruso (Nicholas), Niskayuna Town Councilwoman Denise Murphy McGraw (David) and Harold "Billy" Murphy (Hanne). Grandchildren Lauren, Andrew, Eric, Meaganne, Caroline, Piper and Beckham. Great-grandchildren, Adelynn and Jude, and nephew Peter Suarez. A Mass of Chris-tian Burial will be held on April 13, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Kateri Tekawitha Parish, 1801 Union Street, Niskayuna. Interment to follow at Most Holy Redeemer RC Cemetery. Calling Hours will be Friday, April 12, 4:00-7:00, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie, NY. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to: The Case Management Society of America Foundation - http://www.cmsafoundation.org/ron-leonard-memorial-fund/ or The Irish American Heritage Center - http://irish-us.org/ To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary