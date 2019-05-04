LOMOT - Ronald "Ron" F., 46, of Ellington, beloved husband of Sharon (Hubner) passed away unexpectedly at Rockville General Hospital on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 16, 1972 in Bethpage, NY; son of Edward Lomot and the late Jennie (Perkowski) Lomot. Ron was employed for the Town of Enfield for thirteen years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with the former Ellington Knights of Columbus. Ron was a devoted husband & father. He was always a part of his son's baseball teams, from coaching, to announcing games, and being their number one fan. He was an avid fan of the New York Jets and the New York Mets. In addition to his loving wife of twenty years, he is survived by his two beloved sons, Jack and Thomas Lomot, two brothers, Joseph Lomot of Farmingdale, NY and James Lomot and his wife Patty of Morristown, TN; three nieces, Jessica, Amanda & Catherine; his mother and father-in-law, Kurt and Anne Hubner of Enfield; a sister-in-law, Susan Cox and her husband Dennis of Ellington and many aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT. A funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 141 Maple Street, Ellington, CT. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ron's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy. Published in Newsday on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary