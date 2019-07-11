MOORE - Brother Ronald OSF on July 10, 2019. Brother Ronald Moore, OSF was born in Brooklyn on May 20, 1934 to Bee Agnes and Joseph Moore. He is survived by his brother Raymond E. Moore and is pre-deceased by a sister Ann Moore Swanton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Brother Ronald was an elementary school and high school teacher/principal for many years. He was a graduate of Saint Francis College with a BA in History, and an MS in Education. In 1988 he started his retirement from education to enter Nursing School. As a nurse, He worked at Coney Island Hospital. He also worked at Alhambra Day Treatment Center where he worked as a nurse for God's very special people. On December 10, 1997, he was blessed with a heart transplant which enabled him to live a happy, healthy and productive life. The Franciscan Brothers will receive visitors at Saint Francis Monastery at Alvernia, 103 Prospect Road, Centerport, NY 11721 on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 53 Prospect Road, Centerport, NY 11721. Interment will be at Holy Rood Cemetery, 111 Old Country Road, Westbury, NY 11590. Published in Newsday on July 11, 2019