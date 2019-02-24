Paradiso - Ronald Joseph, 82, of Greenvale, New York & Naples, Florida passed away on February 8, 2019. A mass will be held on March 2, 2019, at 11.00am at St. Mary's Church, 110 Bryant Avenue, Roslyn, New York 11576. Ron Paradiso was born in Corona, Queens, New York to Joseph and Francis Paradiso on September 17, 1936. After serving in the US Navy he worked various jobs eventually turning to real estate where he operated his own company; Ron Paradiso Realty, LTD located in Greenvale, NY for 30 years. As a member of the Greenvale civic association, he was awarded businessman of the year, with a focus on making his community a better place. He was a good friend to many and dearly remembered for his quick wit, never short of a funny quote and never afraid to say what most were thinking, always getting a hearty laugh. Ron is survived by his beautiful wife Rose Paradiso and children Ronald and Roger, daughters-in-law Caroline and JoAnn and grandchildren, Ryan, Cameron, Isabella, Alexa and Luciana. Brothers Dennis and Vincent who remained close throughout his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.giftfunds.stjude.org Ronald Paradiso Memorial. Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary