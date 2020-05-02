|
Rouleau - Ronald Joseph , of East Islip, NY on April 30, 2020. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and Papa, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Ron was a longtime teacher and coach at East Islip High School. He was born on January 10, 1933 in Rumford, Maine. He received his undergraduate degree from Springfield College graduating in 1956, where he later received his Masters Degree and then an Administrative Certificate from New York University. After college, he served in the U.S. Army. Ron is survived by his wife, Barbara (Arcomano) of 59 years, his children; Lisa and Daniel Robinson and their children, Harris and Lindsay; Cindy and Steve Fetteroll and their children Douglas, Anna and Curtis; Michelle and Brian Quinn and their children Kendall, Jaime and Gillian; and Paul and Dori Rouleau and their children Matthew, Christopher and Isabella; and also his brother Robert (Ann) of Rumford, ME. Ron was a kind and gentle soul who loved his family with all of his heart and they loved him back. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service in his honor will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020