Ronald S. Lanza

Ronald S. Lanza Notice
LANZA - Ronald S. Age 74 of Medford, NY formerly of West Islip, NY passed on April 18, 2020. Proud Veteran of the U.S. Army. Beloved Husband of Barbara for over 52 years. Loving Father of Ronald (Michele) Lanza, Joseph A. Lanza & Debra Lanza. Adored Grandfather of Paul, Michael & Abigail.Dear Brother of Peter (Nancy) Lanza, the late Robert (Dolores) Lanza & the late Florence (James) Gould. Arrangement entrusted to Branch Funeral Home for a private family visitation Wednesday 6 - 8 PM. Live stream will be provided at BranchFH.com for all extended family & friends.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2020
