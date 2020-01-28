Newsday Notices
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Reposing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
CARMAN - Ronald T. of Rockville Centre, NY on January 25, 2020. Former Managing Director for Morgan Stanley. Beloved husband of Cristina (nee: Alvarez). Loving and devoted father of Ronald Townsend Jr. (Jessica), Meredith (Emile) Santos, and Kelly Carman. Adored grandfather of Sonoma, Christina, and Beckett. Dear brother of Robert (Anita), and the late Carolyn Lorefice. Brother-in-law of Al Lorefice. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Tuesday 2-4pm, 7-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Wednesday 10am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY. www.mackenmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NY Presbyterian/Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, [email protected], in his name would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020
