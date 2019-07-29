Home

Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude RC Church
Bayville, NY
View Map
Ronald Timpone


1948 - 2019
Ronald Timpone Notice
TIMPONE - Ronald V. "Ronnie" on July 26, 2019, age 70, of Bayville, NY. Beloved and adored husband of Christine. The most devoted and loving father of Rose Valzovano (Gian), and Cara Williams (Luca). Proud and cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Catherine, and Luca Jr. Dear uncle of Vincent, Lisa and Jeffrey. Also survived by many great nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Ronnie was loved by all who knew him. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 29, 2019
