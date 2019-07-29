|
|
TIMPONE - Ronald V. "Ronnie" on July 26, 2019, age 70, of Bayville, NY. Beloved and adored husband of Christine. The most devoted and loving father of Rose Valzovano (Gian), and Cara Williams (Luca). Proud and cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Catherine, and Luca Jr. Dear uncle of Vincent, Lisa and Jeffrey. Also survived by many great nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Ronnie was loved by all who knew him. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on July 29, 2019