LEBRECHT - Ronald W., suddenly on March 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Denise (nee Gilson). Loving father of Jackie (the late Michael), Kevin, Thomas (Michelle) and Deirdre (Vinny). Beloved Poppie to Michael, Ronald, Brian, Joseph, Kevin, Kyle, Casey, Kristopher, Thomas, Landon, Emmerson, Riley, Zoey. Fond brother, uncle and friend. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Interment private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2020
