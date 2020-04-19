Home

WALZ - Ronald age 88, of Garden City South went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his children Lori, Steven (Theresa), Susan (Carl) and preceeded by daughter Rosemarie (Anthony), many grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was born on 3/31/1932 in Szczecin, Poland. Separated from his family at 13, he was placed in an orphanage then refugee camp. In 1948, he came to America and met the love of his life, Mary, whom he married on Aug 15, 1954. He joined the army at 20, became a US citizen and fought in the Korean War. He was hard-working, loyal and trust-worthy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to LI Cares or Island Harvest.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
