CEDAR - Rosa, our family grieves the loss of Rosa. Life partner of Rich Cummings, mother of Phil Cedar and sister to Manuel Heiblum (Mexico City), Harry Neuhaus (Brooklyn, NY) and Pedro Neuhaus (London, UK). She received her BS from UNC Greeley and a Masters in Special Education from Mount St. Mary's University in Los Angeles. A devoted teacher for young children with special needs in Eastern Long Island, she enjoyed spending her free time by the water, on a boat or at the beach. Rosa lost her battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and passed away on October 27th. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 17th at Wesche Funeral Home in Center Moriches. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ,
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019