Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050
(516) 767-0123
Reposing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Austin F. Knowles Inc.
128 Main St
Port Washington, NY 11050

Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima RC Church
Rosa Ruhlig

Rosa Ruhlig Notice
RUHLIG - Rosa M., (nee Kurer), long time member of the Columbiettes, age 92, of Port Washington, on June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Hans. Loving mother of John (Judy), Herman, and the late Bernhard. Dear mother-in-law of Christine. Adored grandmother of Caroline, Benjamin, Gabriella, Anastasia, Christopher, and Matthew; and great grandmother of Adrian. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, Tuesday 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019
