DISILVESTRE - Rosalia, age 90, of Oviedo, FL (formerly North Bellmore, NY), passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Palermo, Italy to Vincenzo and Rosa (Tarantino) DeMaria. She was predeceased by her husband, Rocco DiSilvestre (2002), and her son, Joseph DiSilvestre (2015). Rosalia is survived by her children, Nat DiSilvestre (Lorrie) of Riverhead, NY, Joanne Kramperth (Bob) of Lake Mary, FL, Rose Cuozzo (Paul) of Oviedo, FL, and Gina Henken (Steve) of Oviedo, FL. She was a loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.







