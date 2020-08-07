ZONA - Rosalia Maria, 108 of Huntington Station, born on June 17, 1912 in Hell's Kitchen, NYC. She passed away on August 5, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Edvidge Gruppo and Rinaldo Zona. Loving mother of Sarah Havlicek, Raymond Havlicek, John Havlicek, Philip Havlicek, as well as the late Franklin Havlicek. She leaves behind her house-mate - caregiver, Mary Ann Romano as well as her little home in Huntington Station, where she resided for 49 years. Visitation Sunday 12-4PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. maconnelfuneralhome.com