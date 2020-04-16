|
|
INGRAM - Rosalie, 90, passed away peacefully at the Gurwin Nursing Home in Commack, NY on April 13, 2020. Born on May 22, 1929 in Brooklyn N.Y. to Otto and Anna Herrmann, Rosalie graduated from Bushwick High School in 1947. She married William Dreitlein Sr. in September of 1953. She studied English at Hunter College before she became a mother in 1954, and again in 1957. Sadly, Rosalie was widowed shortly thereafter, and raised her two boys as a single mother while working for the Singer Company for many years. Rosalie was active in many community groups, and her Catholic faith was a critical part of her life. Her social time was spent at her parish, St. Edward the Confessor in Syosset. She was a founding member and first President of St. Monica's Guild, which provided opportunities for single parents to socialize. This is where she met Robert R. Ingram, and Rosalie and Bob were married in July of 1977, with their blended family totaling 9 children. They belonged to St. Anthony of Padua Parish in East Northport, where she volunteered for many years. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, worked in the Parish Outreach Center, and wrote for the Parish Newsletter. She gained many friends and much recognition for her roles in the parish. Rosalie also had many loving friends among her neighbors in Commack. Rosalie was a talented pianist and would sing and play the piano at any chance. An avid dancer, you could find her on the dance floor at every family event. She participated in several bowling leagues and loved socializing with her girlfriends. Rosalie also loved to travel, and enjoyed putting together photo albums of her trips with Bob. Mostly, however, Rosalie loved her family, and she welcomed spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren into her arms. Her family was her passion and she loved family events. Rosalie is predeceased by her parents and her two loving husbands. She is survived by her sister Patricia McLaughlan, her children William (Janet) Dreitlein Jr., James Dreitlein, Robert (Marcia) Ingram, Thomas (Maureen) Ingram, Kathleen (Michael) Rice, Jeanne (Michael) Casali, William Ingram and girlfriend Cathy Marenga, Phillip (Mary) Ingram and Doug (Kate) Ingram, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Gurwin for the loving care they provided to Rosalie in her final years. In lieu of flowers the family would ask you send donations to Gurwin Nursing Home in Commack, NY or to the or Good Shepard Hospice. No services will be held at this time, but a celebration of her life will be held at later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020