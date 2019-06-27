Home

O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-0360
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
View Map
Rosalie Ketelsen Notice
KETELSEN - Rosalie on June 26, 2019 of Port Jefferson, LI. Formerly of Commack, LI. Beloved wife of Hans Uwe. Loving mother of Brigitte Ketelsen and Connie Wohlars. Adored grandmother of Kirsten, Matthew and Riley Wohlars. Cherished sister of the late Ilse Bettinger and the late Adeline Lehmann. Rosalie is also survived by many more loving family and friends. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. Visitation on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayer service Friday at 7 PM. Closing prayer on Saturday at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Brigitte Ketelsen to the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Suffolk, 250 Marcus Blvd., Hauppauge, NY 11788.
Published in Newsday on June 27, 2019
