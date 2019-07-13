Home

Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home
172 Main St.
Islip, NY
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
172 Main St.
Islip, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
East Islip, NY
View Map
Rosalie LoCricchio Notice
LOCRICCHIO - Rosalie of Islip, NY, on July 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Dominick. Loving mother of Daniel LoCricchio (Robyn), Katherine Tutrone (Joseph), Maryann Boorum (Bob), and Frank LoCricchio (Patricia). Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 14. Visiting Monday, 2-4:30 and 7-9pm, Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main St. Islip, NY. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10:45am, St. Mary's RC Church, East Islip, NY. Interment, Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rosalie's name to St. Johnland Nursing Center, 395 Sunken Meadow Rd. Kings Park, NY 11754 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on July 13, 2019
