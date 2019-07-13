|
LOCRICCHIO - Rosalie of Islip, NY, on July 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Dominick. Loving mother of Daniel LoCricchio (Robyn), Katherine Tutrone (Joseph), Maryann Boorum (Bob), and Frank LoCricchio (Patricia). Cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 14. Visiting Monday, 2-4:30 and 7-9pm, Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main St. Islip, NY. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10:45am, St. Mary's RC Church, East Islip, NY. Interment, Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rosalie's name to St. Johnland Nursing Center, 395 Sunken Meadow Rd. Kings Park, NY 11754 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on July 13, 2019