1/
Rosalie Maiorana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAIORANA - Rosalie, 83, of Deer Park, NY, passed away on April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Victor Maiorana, loving mother of daughter - Daphne (Joe), daughter - Barbara, (Ed) and daughter - Ann Camille. Devoted grandmother of Lauren, Joseph, Michael, Richard, Victoria and great-grandmother of Leigha, Liliana, Jamie Lyn, and Joseph. Family and friends may call Saturday, November 7th between 12 and 3pm at Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home at 1785 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 7th at 10:15am at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Claude R. Boyd/Caratozzolo Funeral Home
1785 Deer Park Ave
Deer Park, NY 11729
6316678614
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved