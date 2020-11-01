MAIORANA - Rosalie, 83, of Deer Park, NY, passed away on April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Victor Maiorana, loving mother of daughter - Daphne (Joe), daughter - Barbara, (Ed) and daughter - Ann Camille. Devoted grandmother of Lauren, Joseph, Michael, Richard, Victoria and great-grandmother of Leigha, Liliana, Jamie Lyn, and Joseph. Family and friends may call Saturday, November 7th between 12 and 3pm at Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home at 1785 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 7th at 10:15am at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).