BRANCA - Rosalie T. 94-Rosalie frequently remarked, "Everybody has a story". Sadly, on May 11, 2020, her story came to a close. Born Rosalie Theresa LaGrue in Brooklyn on September 17, 1925, she graduated from Boro Hall Academy and went on to the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music. As a young, accomplished, classical pianist, she played Chopin on the radio broadcast from Carnegie Hall Studio 61. She worked at a Wall Street bank until she married U.S. Army Captain Joseph C. Branca of Brooklyn in 1946. They started a family and moved to Nassau County in 1952. A Plainview resident spanning seven decades, Rosalie was an active member of the community, a champion of local education, a successful fundraiser, and a lifelong Republican who served as President of the Nassau County Federation of Republican Women. She was also a founding member and a loyal parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, where she sang in the choir and played the organ for many years. Returning to the workforce later in life, she became a director of Town of Oyster Bay cultural and performing arts and educational programs. She will be missed by all who knew her. Rosalie is predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, retired Lt. Col. Joseph C. Branca. She is survived by her loving children, Barbara Branca of Shoreham NY; Joan Branca (Alexander Bellos) of Mt. Sinai & Nashville TN; Joseph Branca (Doreen) of Point Lookout, NY and Bluffton, SC; Virginia Schaire (Scott) of Salisbury, MD; and Michael Branca (Regina) of Ridgewood, NJ. She leaves behind a legacy of thirteen loving grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery. A "Celebration of Her Life" memorial service will be planned in the coming months.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020