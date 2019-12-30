Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
More Obituaries for Rosalie Tursellino
Rosalie Tursellino

Rosalie Tursellino Notice
Tursellino - Rosalie, of Oak Beach, LI, in her 104th year on December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Andersen and the late Frank Tursellino. Devoted mother of Bruce (Maryann) Andersen. Cherished grandmother of Bruce (Erica) Andersen, Casey Schnapp and the late Ian Andersen and great grandmother of Ian and Abbie. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A prayer service will be held Thursday, January 2nd at 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, January 3rd at 1:00pm. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Thursday, January 2nd from 2:00pm until 4:00pm and 7:00pm until 9:00pm and Friday, January 3rd from 12:00pm until 1:00pm. www.chapeyfamily.com.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 30, 2019
