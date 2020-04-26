|
CATALANO - Rosalino "Roe," 94, of (Farmingdale, NY) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on the morning of Friday, April 24th. Roe was the son of Mariano and Josephine. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Margaret, brother Andrew, brother Frederick, sister Antoinette, sister Mary, brother Angelo, grandson Michael, and grandson Thomas. He is survived by his beloved wife Theresa "Terry," and youngest sibling Gerard "Jerry," three wonderful children and their spouses Josephine (Mike), Thomas (Vivian), and John (Lori); 5 blessed grandchildren Jeanette, Joseph, Paul (Keri), Cara, Jenna (Joe); and 8 great-grandchildren Casey, Kyle, Kaileigh, Cassandrah, Carissah, Thomas, Zachary and Emmy. Roe was a decorated purple heart World War II Veteran in the 87th Infantry Division who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and met his future wife while on furlough. They were married in 1947 and lived in Greenpoint, Brooklyn for 15 years before moving to Plainview, NY. In 1970, he started the family-owned and operated business Abble Awning Co, Inc. in Bethpage, NY. He was a faithful and devoted member of Our Lady of Mercy Church and dedicated his life to serving others. Roe was also an active member and Treasurer of the OLM Joseph F. Lamb Council (#5723) and was a member and past-President of the church bowling league. He will be remembered as the leader of the pack, the life of the party, and a hero to us all. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Roe will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020