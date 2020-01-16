Home

Rosamond Le Cluse Notice
LE CLUSE - Rosamond "Rose" (Thorngren) on Jan. 14, 2020 of Claremont, NC formerly of Brentwood, NY. Beloved wife of Charles. Loving mother of William (Megan) Daniel. Cher- ished grandmother of Amber & Tyler & great- grandmother to Landon. Reposing at Bethel Lu- theran Church 3pm. Religious Service at 4pm on Jan. 17, 2020 cremation private. In lieu off flowers donations appreciated to Bethel Lutheran Church Youth Group; 5759 Bolick Road Claremont, NC 28620.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 16, 2020
