ERVOLINA - Rosanne of Long Beach, NY on May 22, 2019 in her 82 year. Beloved wife for 60 years of Thomas Ervolina. Loving mother of Thomas R. and Anne. Cherished grandmother of Emma, Kyle, and Marco. Retired Quality Control Supervisor at The Estee Lauder Company. Long time resident of Long Beach, NY. Rosanne was loved by many and will be missed by all. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28 from 7:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. and Wednesday, May 29, from 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc., 302 long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 31 at St. Ignatius Martyr R.C. Church in Long Beach, NY. Private Cremation. www.Jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019