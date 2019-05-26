Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Martyr R.C. Church
Long Beach, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosanne Ervolina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosanne Ervolina

Notice Condolences Flowers

Rosanne Ervolina Notice
ERVOLINA - Rosanne of Long Beach, NY on May 22, 2019 in her 82 year. Beloved wife for 60 years of Thomas Ervolina. Loving mother of Thomas R. and Anne. Cherished grandmother of Emma, Kyle, and Marco. Retired Quality Control Supervisor at The Estee Lauder Company. Long time resident of Long Beach, NY. Rosanne was loved by many and will be missed by all. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28 from 7:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. and Wednesday, May 29, from 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc., 302 long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 31 at St. Ignatius Martyr R.C. Church in Long Beach, NY. Private Cremation. www.Jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now