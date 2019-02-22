|
GOLDMAN - Rosaria, 96, longtime resident of Baldwin, NY passed away on February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Robert (Barbara), Barbara (Matthew) and Richard (Mary Ann). Dear sister of Ann and Marion. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Visiting on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. www.fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019