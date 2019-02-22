Home

Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Baldwin, NY
Rosaria Goldman Notice
GOLDMAN - Rosaria, 96, longtime resident of Baldwin, NY passed away on February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Robert (Barbara), Barbara (Matthew) and Richard (Mary Ann). Dear sister of Ann and Marion. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd., Baldwin, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:00 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Visiting on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. www.fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019
