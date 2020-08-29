Or Copy this URL to Share

TORNABENE - Rosario John on August 25, 2020. Loving husband of Maria C. (nee LaMagna). Beloved father of Patricia (Robert) Lorer, Russ (Eileen) and the late Rose Marie and Joseph. Devoted grandfather of Jenna, James, Mary, Daniel, Nicholas, Christopher, Rosario III, Kelsey and Joseph. Dear great-grandfather of Silas, Quinton and Parker. Survived by his loving brothers, Angelo and Peter. Visiting Monday 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Prayer service will take place between 12:00 and 12:30 pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.







