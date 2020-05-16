Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosario Lombardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosario Lombardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosario Lombardo Notice
LOMBARDO - Rosario S. of Commack, NY on May 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Joan Lombardo. Loving father of Linda McMahon, Laura (Jim) Simone, Gary (Susan) Lombardo, & Christine (John) Lennon. Cherished poppy of Michele (Dennis), Jennifer (Paul), Janine (James), Nicole, Samantha, Shaun, Emily, Daniel & pops of Jack, Juliana, Kayleigh, Shane, Molly, Ella and Carter. Rosario (Sal) was born and raised in Queens & moved to Commack not too long after getting married. He spent the rest of his life there raising his family & working hard as a Pathmark store manager. Sal was a very hard working family man. He was very successful in his career & highly respected by all who worked for him & crossed paths with him. Sal was most proud of his wife Joan & the family they raised. Sal was most happy when he was spending his time at family gatherings, holidays, & childrens & grand-childrens school & sports events. He also enjoyed boating, beaches & traveling. Visiting at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main St., Smithtown on Sunday 3-5 pm. Religious services Sunday 4:30pm. Closing prayers Monday 10:00 am at the funeral home with Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the visiting and services will be private for the family only. There will be memorial services for the public at a later date. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosario's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now