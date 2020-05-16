|
|
LOMBARDO - Rosario S. of Commack, NY on May 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Joan Lombardo. Loving father of Linda McMahon, Laura (Jim) Simone, Gary (Susan) Lombardo, & Christine (John) Lennon. Cherished poppy of Michele (Dennis), Jennifer (Paul), Janine (James), Nicole, Samantha, Shaun, Emily, Daniel & pops of Jack, Juliana, Kayleigh, Shane, Molly, Ella and Carter. Rosario (Sal) was born and raised in Queens & moved to Commack not too long after getting married. He spent the rest of his life there raising his family & working hard as a Pathmark store manager. Sal was a very hard working family man. He was very successful in his career & highly respected by all who worked for him & crossed paths with him. Sal was most proud of his wife Joan & the family they raised. Sal was most happy when he was spending his time at family gatherings, holidays, & childrens & grand-childrens school & sports events. He also enjoyed boating, beaches & traveling. Visiting at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main St., Smithtown on Sunday 3-5 pm. Religious services Sunday 4:30pm. Closing prayers Monday 10:00 am at the funeral home with Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the visiting and services will be private for the family only. There will be memorial services for the public at a later date. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2020