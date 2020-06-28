MORALES - Urrutia, Sister Rosario Maria, C.S.J., formerly known as Sister Lesbia Isolina Morales, CSJ, of Convento Maria Reina on Monday, June 22, 2020. Reposing at Sacred Heart Chapel, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Monday, June 29, 2020. 8:30am-9:15am. Funeral Rites followed by Mass. Sister Rosario Maria is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Rd, Brentwood NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., Brentwood NY.







