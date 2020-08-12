Rosario Stavola

STAVOLA - Rosario J. of Farmingdale, NY on August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Regina. Devoted father of Michael (Desiree), Paul (Kathy), and Camille (Phillip) Scarangella. Cherished grandfather of Phillip, Paul, Joseph, and Michael. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road, (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 AM at St. James R.C. Church, Seaford, LI. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visitation Friday 3-5 PM & 7-9 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com