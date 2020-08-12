1/
Rosario Stavola
STAVOLA - Rosario J. of Farmingdale, NY on August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Regina. Devoted father of Michael (Desiree), Paul (Kathy), and Camille (Phillip) Scarangella. Cherished grandfather of Phillip, Paul, Joseph, and Michael. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road, (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 AM at St. James R.C. Church, Seaford, LI. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visitation Friday 3-5 PM & 7-9 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com



Published in Newsday from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
AUG
14
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
15
Liturgy
09:30 AM
St. James R.C. Church
