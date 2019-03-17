|
O'BRIEN-Rose Anna born on May 28, 1932 in Queens, NY, died peacefully at age 87 in the care of hospice in Durham, CT, February 23, 2019. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert O'Brien. She is survived by her loving family, her sons Dennis (Joanne), Christopher (Adrienne), Robert (Louisa), daughters Patricia & Kathryn, grandsons Robert (Jade), Steven (Gabrielle), Sean, Michael, Luke, Nick, Tim, granddaughters, Christina, Kelly, Lilly. Services to be announced.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019