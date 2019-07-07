Newsday Notices
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rose Anna O'Brien Notice
O'BRIEN - Rose Anna born on May 28, 1932 in Queens, NY, died peacefully at age 87 in the care of hospice in Durham CT, February 23, 2019. She was a devoted loving wife, mother & grandmother. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert O'Brien. She is survived by her loving family, her sons Dennis (Joanne), Christopher (Adrienne), Robert (Louisa), daughters Patricia & Kathryn, grandsons Robert (Jade), Steven (Gabrielle), Sean, Michael, Luke, Nick, Tim, granddaughters, Christina, Kelly, Lilly. Memorial services to be held Monday, July 15th 11am-1pm at Moloney's Lake Funeral Home, Lake Ronkonkoma.
Published in Newsday on July 7, 2019
