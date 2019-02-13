|
|
CARPENTIER - Rose (nee Cutrone) formerly of Ridge, NY Passed away on February 10, 2019 at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Angelo. Loving mother of Annette Lifford, Robert and William. Loving mother-in-law of William D., Katherine and Alice. Cherished grandmother of William A. Lifford (Jennifer), Robert W. Lifford (Cheris), James, Jill Habel (William), Joshua, and Lauren Willis (Matthew). Adored great grandmother of Matthew, Michelle, Violet, Christopher, Graham, Kate, Allyson, Emily, Wrenna Rose. Family will receive friends Friday 5PM to 9PM at the Perry Funeral Home Inc., 118 Union Avenue, Lynbrook, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30AM at St. Raymond's RC Church, East Rockaway, NY. In lieu of flowers family would appreciate donations to the , Arthritis.org. www.perryfh.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019