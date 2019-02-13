Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
(516) 593-1111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raymond's RC Church
East Rockaway, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Carpentier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Carpentier

Notice Condolences Flowers

Rose Carpentier Notice
CARPENTIER - Rose (nee Cutrone) formerly of Ridge, NY Passed away on February 10, 2019 at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Angelo. Loving mother of Annette Lifford, Robert and William. Loving mother-in-law of William D., Katherine and Alice. Cherished grandmother of William A. Lifford (Jennifer), Robert W. Lifford (Cheris), James, Jill Habel (William), Joshua, and Lauren Willis (Matthew). Adored great grandmother of Matthew, Michelle, Violet, Christopher, Graham, Kate, Allyson, Emily, Wrenna Rose. Family will receive friends Friday 5PM to 9PM at the Perry Funeral Home Inc., 118 Union Avenue, Lynbrook, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30AM at St. Raymond's RC Church, East Rockaway, NY. In lieu of flowers family would appreciate donations to the , Arthritis.org. www.perryfh.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perry Funeral Home Inc
Download Now