Rose Cucci

CUCCI - Rose A. (nee DiCarlo) of Woodbury formerly of Wantagh on August 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Devoted wife of the late Augustine. Cherished mother of Gerri Frankenstein (Barry), Michael (Susan), Diane Wenz (Carlton), the late John (Anne), and the late Vincent (Carol). Adored grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 15. Loving sister to Connie Testa, Vincent DiCarlo, Michael DiCarlo, John DiCarlo and predeceased by the Honorable Dominick L. DiCarlo, Anna Puglisi and James DiCarlo. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice - RVC- IPU Development Department 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114 Farmingdale, NY 11735. www.osheafuneral.com