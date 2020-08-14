1/
Rose Cucci
CUCCI - Rose A. (nee DiCarlo) of Woodbury formerly of Wantagh on August 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Devoted wife of the late Augustine. Cherished mother of Gerri Frankenstein (Barry), Michael (Susan), Diane Wenz (Carlton), the late John (Anne), and the late Vincent (Carol). Adored grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 15. Loving sister to Connie Testa, Vincent DiCarlo, Michael DiCarlo, John DiCarlo and predeceased by the Honorable Dominick L. DiCarlo, Anna Puglisi and James DiCarlo. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice - RVC- IPU Development Department 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114 Farmingdale, NY 11735. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
