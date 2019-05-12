|
DEFILIPPO - Rose, passed away on May 11, 2019. Longtime resident of Smithtown. Beloved wife of the late Joseph DeFilippo. Loving and caring mother of Marlene, Denise (Skip) Theiss, and Renard. Cherished grandma of Keith, Derek, and Dustin. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, Inc. 829 Middle Country Rd., Rt. 25 on Monday and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM Sts. Philip and James RC Church, St. James. Entombment to follow at St. John's Cemetery. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019