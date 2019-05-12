Home

St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Philip and James RC Church
St. James, NY
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery
Rose DeFilippo Notice
DEFILIPPO - Rose, passed away on May 11, 2019. Longtime resident of Smithtown. Beloved wife of the late Joseph DeFilippo. Loving and caring mother of Marlene, Denise (Skip) Theiss, and Renard. Cherished grandma of Keith, Derek, and Dustin. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, Inc. 829 Middle Country Rd., Rt. 25 on Monday and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM Sts. Philip and James RC Church, St. James. Entombment to follow at St. John's Cemetery. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019
