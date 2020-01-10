|
|
DELESIA - Rose, 96, of Clearwater, FL passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She is survived by her children, Marie Goldenberg (Barry), Joyce Fortunato (Richard), Mona Whitney, Michael DeLesia (Elizabeth) and Louis DeLesia (Brenda); 17 grandchildren, 40 greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Angelo DeLesia, her sister Josephine Faruolo, her brother Frank Faruolo and her son-in-law Ray Whitney. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. On-line condolences may be sent to: mullins thompsonfredericksburg.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020