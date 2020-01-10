Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
Fredericksburg, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose DeLesia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose DeLesia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose DeLesia Notice
DELESIA - Rose, 96, of Clearwater, FL passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She is survived by her children, Marie Goldenberg (Barry), Joyce Fortunato (Richard), Mona Whitney, Michael DeLesia (Elizabeth) and Louis DeLesia (Brenda); 17 grandchildren, 40 greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Angelo DeLesia, her sister Josephine Faruolo, her brother Frank Faruolo and her son-in-law Ray Whitney. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. On-line condolences may be sent to: mullins thompsonfredericksburg.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -