FISEKCI - Rose of East Meadow (formerly of Garden City) on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Erol Fisekci. Dear mother of David Fisekci and his wife Mary Beth. Adored grandmother of Sarah and Lauren. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY on Saturday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Religious Service Sunday 9:30am at the Funeral Home with interment immediately following at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Flushing, NY. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2020